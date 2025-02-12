Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹669 and closed slightly lower at ₹665.55. The stock experienced a high of ₹766 and a low of ₹655, reflecting volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,760.72 crore, the stock is currently near its 52-week low of ₹665, while the 52-week high stands at ₹955. The BSE volume for the day was 115,151 shares.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 2.41%, currently trading at ₹699.75. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by 20.16%, also settling at ₹699.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|-9.75%
|6 Months
|-12.31%
|YTD
|-7.34%
|1 Year
|-20.16%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|703.08
|Support 1
|665.93
|Resistance 2
|716.12
|Support 2
|641.82
|Resistance 3
|740.23
|Support 3
|628.78
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹757.0, 5.58% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 550 k
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 423.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹665.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹766 & ₹655 yesterday to end at ₹717. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.