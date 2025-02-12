Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2025, by 7.73 %. The stock closed at 665.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 717 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 669 and closed slightly lower at 665.55. The stock experienced a high of 766 and a low of 655, reflecting volatility during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,760.72 crore, the stock is currently near its 52-week low of 665, while the 52-week high stands at 955. The BSE volume for the day was 115,151 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 2.41%, currently trading at 699.75. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by 20.16%, also settling at 699.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months-9.75%
6 Months-12.31%
YTD-7.34%
1 Year-20.16%
12 Feb 2025, 08:49 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1703.08Support 1665.93
Resistance 2716.12Support 2641.82
Resistance 3740.23Support 3628.78
12 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 757.0, 5.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3332
    Hold0.00112
    Sell10.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
12 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 550 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 423.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 115 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹665.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 766 & 655 yesterday to end at 717. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

