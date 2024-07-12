Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Happiest Minds Technologies had an open price of ₹816.9, a close price of ₹815.05, a high of ₹821.8, and a low of ₹811.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,140.27 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1019.4 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 59,206 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|819.1
|Support 1
|809.5
|Resistance 2
|825.35
|Support 2
|806.15
|Resistance 3
|828.7
|Support 3
|799.9
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 8.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹830.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 357 k & BSE volume was 59 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹821.8 & ₹811.3 yesterday to end at ₹812.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend