LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2025, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 694.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 700.20 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 697.95 and closed at 717, reflecting a positive market movement. The stock reached a high of 705.80 and a low of 685.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,428.30 crore, the company is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 955, while the 52-week low stands at 655. The BSE volume for the day was 96,280 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:34:48 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹700.20, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹694.85

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 700.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 684.82 and 705.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 684.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 705.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 Feb 2025, 09:16:28 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 1.55%, currently trading at 705.65. However, over the past year, the company's shares have decreased by 20.16%, also priced at 705.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.22%
3 Months-9.75%
6 Months-12.31%
YTD-7.34%
1 Year-20.16%
13 Feb 2025, 08:45:33 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1705.32Support 1684.82
Resistance 2716.08Support 2675.08
Resistance 3725.82Support 3664.32
13 Feb 2025, 08:31:08 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 757.0, 8.94% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3332
    Hold0.00112
    Sell10.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
13 Feb 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 1337 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 603 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 121.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1241 k & BSE volume was 96 k.

13 Feb 2025, 08:04:21 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹717 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 705.80 & 685.55 yesterday to end at 694.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

