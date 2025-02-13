Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹697.95 and closed at ₹717, reflecting a positive market movement. The stock reached a high of ₹705.80 and a low of ₹685.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,428.30 crore, the company is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹955, while the 52-week low stands at ₹655. The BSE volume for the day was 96,280 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹700.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹684.82 and ₹705.32 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹684.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 705.32 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 1.55%, currently trading at ₹705.65. However, over the past year, the company's shares have decreased by 20.16%, also priced at ₹705.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.22%
|3 Months
|-9.75%
|6 Months
|-12.31%
|YTD
|-7.34%
|1 Year
|-20.16%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|705.32
|Support 1
|684.82
|Resistance 2
|716.08
|Support 2
|675.08
|Resistance 3
|725.82
|Support 3
|664.32
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹757.0, 8.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0.00
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 121.75% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1241 k & BSE volume was 96 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹705.80 & ₹685.55 yesterday to end at ₹694.85. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.