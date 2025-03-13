Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹687.25 and closed at ₹685.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹695 and a low of ₹672.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,304.42 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 29,448 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹955, while the 52-week low stands at ₹655.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 683.15 & a low of 674.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 678.38 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 673.67 & 670.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|680.38
|Support 1
|671.58
|Resistance 2
|686.17
|Support 2
|668.57
|Resistance 3
|689.18
|Support 3
|662.78
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹695 & ₹672.85 yesterday to end at ₹676. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend