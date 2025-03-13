Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 685.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 676 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 687.25 and closed at 685.45, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 695 and a low of 672.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,304.42 crore, the company's shares traded a volume of 29,448 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high is 955, while the 52-week low stands at 655.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 683.15 & a low of 674.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 678.38 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 673.67 & 670.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1680.38Support 1671.58
Resistance 2686.17Support 2668.57
Resistance 3689.18Support 3662.78
13 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹685.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 695 & 672.85 yesterday to end at 676. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

