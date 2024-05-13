Active Stocks
Mon May 13 2024 09:35:26
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 964.10 -7.90%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.40 -1.82%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 806.00 -1.51%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 350.05 -1.59%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 299.75 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Dips in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 13 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 808.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 802.05 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at 810.25, slightly lower than the open price of 810.55. The stock reached a high of 814.85 and a low of 802.5 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 12,073.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1022.3 and the low is 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 40,304 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:32:12 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹802.05, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹808.4

The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has broken the first support of 802.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 797.2. If the stock price breaks the second support of 797.2 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:17:59 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by -0.25% today, trading at 806.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have fallen by -4.80% to 806.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.03%
3 Months-5.46%
6 Months-2.17%
YTD-9.84%
1 Year-4.8%
13 May 2024, 08:50:31 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1813.2Support 1802.3
Resistance 2819.0Support 2797.2
Resistance 3824.1Support 3791.4
13 May 2024, 08:35:31 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 9.04% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0111
    Buy3221
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:22:37 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 188 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 450 k

The trading volume yesterday was 58.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 147 k & BSE volume was 40 k.

13 May 2024, 08:01:11 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹810.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 814.85 & 802.5 yesterday to end at 810.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue