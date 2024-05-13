Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Dips in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹810.25, slightly lower than the open price of ₹810.55. The stock reached a high of ₹814.85 and a low of ₹802.5 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,073.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1022.3 and the low is ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 40,304 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has broken the first support of ₹802.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹797.2. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹797.2 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by -0.25% today, trading at ₹806.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have fallen by -4.80% to ₹806.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.03%
|3 Months
|-5.46%
|6 Months
|-2.17%
|YTD
|-9.84%
|1 Year
|-4.8%
The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|813.2
|Support 1
|802.3
|Resistance 2
|819.0
|Support 2
|797.2
|Resistance 3
|824.1
|Support 3
|791.4
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 9.04% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 58.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 147 k & BSE volume was 40 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹814.85 & ₹802.5 yesterday to end at ₹810.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
