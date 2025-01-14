Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹703 and closed at ₹706.6, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹734 and a low of ₹700.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,760.38 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹959.95, while the 52-week low is ₹692.9. The trading volume on BSE was 79,868 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 145.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1800 k & BSE volume was 79 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹734 & ₹700.45 yesterday to end at ₹714.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend