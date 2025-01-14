Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 14 Jan 2025, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 706.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 714.4 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 703 and closed at 706.6, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 734 and a low of 700.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,760.38 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at 959.95, while the 52-week low is 692.9. The trading volume on BSE was 79,868 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 1880 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 766 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 145.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1800 k & BSE volume was 79 k.

14 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹706.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 734 & 700.45 yesterday to end at 714.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

