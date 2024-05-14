Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Drops in Trading Today

8 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 823.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819.05 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Price Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at 808.4 on the last day with an open price of 808.45. The stock reached a high of 824.5 and a low of 791.75 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at 12,306.06 crore, with a 52-week high of 1022.3 and a 52-week low of 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 62,482 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:40:50 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 823.3 & a low of 815.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.93Support 1814.63
Resistance 2827.27Support 2810.67
Resistance 3831.23Support 3806.33
14 May 2024, 10:17:38 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:54:25 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies dropped by 0.95% today to reach 815.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Newgen Software Technologies and Zensar Technologies are declining, whereas Intellect Design Arena and Vivo Collaboration are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Newgen Software Technologies940.2-3.8-0.41057.9287.213142.05
Zensar Technologies600.65-7.05-1.16662.55340.213602.64
Happiest Minds Technologies815.3-7.8-0.951022.3738.0512176.87
Intellect Design Arena882.11.00.111198.8530.5512069.25
Vivo Collaboration2005.087.854.582340.01050.010758.98
14 May 2024, 09:35:24 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today :Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹819.05, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹823.1

Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 819.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 802.03 and 833.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 802.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 833.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:16:37 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.09% today, reaching 823.85. However, over the past year, the company's shares have decreased by -3.80% to the same price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.15%
3 Months-3.15%
6 Months-1.39%
YTD-8.15%
1 Year-3.8%
14 May 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1833.63Support 1802.03
Resistance 2844.42Support 2781.22
Resistance 3865.23Support 3770.43
14 May 2024, 08:34:25 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 6.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0111
    Buy3221
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:15:02 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 368 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 462 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 306 k & BSE volume was 62 k.

14 May 2024, 08:07:16 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Live :Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹808.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 824.5 & 791.75 yesterday to end at 808.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

