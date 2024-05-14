Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Drops in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹808.4 on the last day with an open price of ₹808.45. The stock reached a high of ₹824.5 and a low of ₹791.75 during the trading session. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,306.06 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1022.3 and a 52-week low of ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 62,482 shares traded.
Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 823.3 & a low of 815.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.93
|Support 1
|814.63
|Resistance 2
|827.27
|Support 2
|810.67
|Resistance 3
|831.23
|Support 3
|806.33
The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies dropped by 0.95% today to reach ₹815.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Newgen Software Technologies and Zensar Technologies are declining, whereas Intellect Design Arena and Vivo Collaboration are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.14% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Newgen Software Technologies
|940.2
|-3.8
|-0.4
|1057.9
|287.2
|13142.05
|Zensar Technologies
|600.65
|-7.05
|-1.16
|662.55
|340.2
|13602.64
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|815.3
|-7.8
|-0.95
|1022.3
|738.05
|12176.87
|Intellect Design Arena
|882.1
|1.0
|0.11
|1198.8
|530.55
|12069.25
|Vivo Collaboration
|2005.0
|87.85
|4.58
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10758.98
Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹819.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹802.03 and ₹833.63 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹802.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 833.63 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.09% today, reaching ₹823.85. However, over the past year, the company's shares have decreased by -3.80% to the same price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.15%
|3 Months
|-3.15%
|6 Months
|-1.39%
|YTD
|-8.15%
|1 Year
|-3.8%
The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|833.63
|Support 1
|802.03
|Resistance 2
|844.42
|Support 2
|781.22
|Resistance 3
|865.23
|Support 3
|770.43
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 6.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 20.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 306 k & BSE volume was 62 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹824.5 & ₹791.75 yesterday to end at ₹808.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
