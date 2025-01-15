Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹715 and closed at ₹717.25, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹726.65 and a low of ₹711.05 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹10,673.52 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹959.95 and a low of ₹692.90, with a trading volume of 11,769 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹804.0, 12.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹822.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 333 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹726.65 & ₹711.05 yesterday to end at ₹713.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend