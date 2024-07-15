Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹820 and closed at ₹812.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹837.9 and the low was ₹816.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,394.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1019.4 and ₹738.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56,939 shares traded.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹833.20. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by -13.72% to ₹833.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.46%
|3 Months
|-6.84%
|6 Months
|-9.98%
|YTD
|-7.32%
|1 Year
|-13.72%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|839.97
|Support 1
|818.92
|Resistance 2
|849.18
|Support 2
|807.08
|Resistance 3
|861.02
|Support 3
|797.87
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 6.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹830.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 1824 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2871 k
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1767 k & BSE volume was 56 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹812.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹837.9 & ₹816.65 yesterday to end at ₹829.85. null