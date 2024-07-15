Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 2.09 %. The stock closed at 812.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 829.85 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 820 and closed at 812.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 837.9 and the low was 816.65. The market capitalization stood at 12,394.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1019.4 and 738.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 56,939 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:21 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 833.20. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by -13.72% to 833.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.46%
3 Months-6.84%
6 Months-9.98%
YTD-7.32%
1 Year-13.72%
15 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1839.97Support 1818.92
Resistance 2849.18Support 2807.08
Resistance 3861.02Support 3797.87
15 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 884.5, 6.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 830.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0001
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
15 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 1824 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2871 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1767 k & BSE volume was 56 k.

15 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹812.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 837.9 & 816.65 yesterday to end at 829.85. null

