Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at 811, down -0.41% from yesterday's 814.3

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock on the last day had an open price of ₹825.1, closing at ₹823.1. The high for the day was ₹827 and the low was ₹811. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,161.93 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1,022.3 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 32,903.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies has a 1.25% MF holding & 4.69% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.23% in december to 1.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.05% in december to 4.69% in march quarter.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies reported a ROE of 21.42% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 18.10% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates project the ROE to be 22.93% in the current fiscal year and 22.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 13.47% and a revenue growth of 28.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 16246.60 cr which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 11.16% for revenue and an infinite growth in profit for the fourth quarter.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies dropped by 0.56% today to reach ₹809.75, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Vivo Collaboration is declining, but Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, and Intellect Design Arena are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|623.25
|19.35
|3.2
|662.55
|340.2
|14114.45
|Newgen Software Technologies
|986.55
|28.05
|2.93
|1057.9
|287.2
|13789.93
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|809.75
|-4.55
|-0.56
|1022.3
|738.05
|12093.97
|Intellect Design Arena
|880.9
|1.65
|0.19
|1198.8
|530.55
|12052.83
|Vivo Collaboration
|1965.85
|-39.5
|-1.97
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10629.74
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies stock traded at a low of ₹808.1 and a high of ₹822 on the current day.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 3 PM is 2.59% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹811, showing a slight increase of -0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price decline.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at ₹811 - a 0.41% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 818.42 , 826.58 , 830.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 806.07 , 801.88 , 793.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹810.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.2 and ₹823.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 823.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|817.16
|10 Days
|813.74
|20 Days
|814.04
|50 Days
|811.81
|100 Days
|848.44
|300 Days
|864.15
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 2 PM is 7.10% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹811.65, up by -0.33%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 812.25 and 809.8 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 809.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 812.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|811.07
|Support 1
|809.52
|Resistance 2
|812.08
|Support 2
|808.98
|Resistance 3
|812.62
|Support 3
|807.97
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹810.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.2 and ₹823.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 823.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume traded for Happiest Minds Technologies as of 1 PM is 7.54% higher than the previous day. The stock price is currently trading at ₹810.4, showing a decrease of -0.48%. Volume traded is a key factor to analyze trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 812.62 and 809.92 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 809.92 and selling near the hourly resistance of 812.62.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|812.25
|Support 1
|809.8
|Resistance 2
|813.65
|Support 2
|808.75
|Resistance 3
|814.7
|Support 3
|807.35
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies stock's low price today was ₹810.05 and the high price was ₹822.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume of shares traded by Happiest Minds Technologies until 12 PM is 10.46% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹811.05, up by -0.4%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 814.87 and 810.07 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 810.07 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 814.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|812.62
|Support 1
|809.92
|Resistance 2
|814.03
|Support 2
|808.63
|Resistance 3
|815.32
|Support 3
|807.22
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹811.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.2 and ₹823.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 823.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume traded by Happiest Minds Technologies until 11 AM is 9.24% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹811.5, up by -0.34%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 818.83 and 809.88 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading techniques by purchasing near the hourly support of 809.88 and selling near the hourly resistance of 818.83.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|814.87
|Support 1
|810.07
|Resistance 2
|817.73
|Support 2
|808.13
|Resistance 3
|819.67
|Support 3
|805.27
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹812.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.2 and ₹823.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 823.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Despite its peers like Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, and Vivo Collaboration gaining today, Happiest Minds Technologies' share price is currently trading 0.08% lower at ₹813.65. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.12% and 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|624.05
|20.15
|3.34
|662.55
|340.2
|14132.57
|Newgen Software Technologies
|992.75
|34.25
|3.57
|1057.9
|287.2
|13876.59
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|813.65
|-0.65
|-0.08
|1022.3
|738.05
|12152.22
|Intellect Design Arena
|882.5
|3.25
|0.37
|1198.8
|530.55
|12074.72
|Vivo Collaboration
|2022.0
|16.65
|0.83
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10933.36
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Happiest Minds Technologies traded until 10 AM is 10.09% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹813.5, a decrease of 0.1%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 820.05 & a low of 811.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|818.83
|Support 1
|809.88
|Resistance 2
|823.92
|Support 2
|806.02
|Resistance 3
|827.78
|Support 3
|800.93
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies' stock price rose by 0.14% to reach ₹815.4, mirroring the positive trend of its industry counterparts like Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, and Vivo Collaboration. Additionally, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.3% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|621.4
|17.5
|2.9
|662.55
|340.2
|14072.56
|Newgen Software Technologies
|992.1
|33.6
|3.51
|1057.9
|287.2
|13867.51
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|815.4
|1.1
|0.14
|1022.3
|738.05
|12178.36
|Intellect Design Arena
|885.0
|5.75
|0.65
|1198.8
|530.55
|12108.93
|Vivo Collaboration
|2007.45
|2.1
|0.1
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10854.68
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹818.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹810.2 and ₹823.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹810.2 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 823.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.20% and is currently trading at ₹815.90. However, over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has declined by -5.79% to ₹815.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.76% to 22,217.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.94%
|3 Months
|-4.62%
|6 Months
|-2.44%
|YTD
|-9.13%
|1 Year
|-5.79%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|823.25
|Support 1
|810.2
|Resistance 2
|831.55
|Support 2
|805.45
|Resistance 3
|836.3
|Support 3
|797.15
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 148 k & BSE volume was 32 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹827 & ₹811 yesterday to end at ₹823.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
