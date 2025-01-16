Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹712.05 and closed at ₹713.65, showing a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹732.45 and recorded a low of ₹712.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,844.25 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹959.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹692.90. The BSE volume for the day was 36,524 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|733.55
|Support 1
|714.8
|Resistance 2
|742.6
|Support 2
|705.1
|Resistance 3
|752.3
|Support 3
|696.05
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹804.0, 11.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹822.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 333 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹732.45 & ₹712.05 yesterday to end at ₹723.9. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.