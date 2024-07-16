Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹832.1, closed at ₹829.85 with a high of ₹837.4 and a low of ₹823.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,311.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1019.4 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 24,653 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 595 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹837.4 & ₹823.1 yesterday to end at ₹824.3. Investors should be wary as the stock may have breached crucial support levels, potentially leading to further price erosion in the future.