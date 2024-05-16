Active Stocks
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at ₹815.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹809.75

16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 809.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.05 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at 814.3 on the last day, with an open price of 815.9. The stock reached a high of 822 and a low of 808.1. The market capitalization stood at 12093.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1022.3 and 738.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33068 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:03:16 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies has a 1.25% MF holding & 4.69% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.23% in december to 1.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.05% in december to 4.69% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:38:54 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies reported a ROE of 21.42% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 18.10% in the same period. Consensus estimates project ROE to be 22.93% in the current fiscal year and 22.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.

16 May 2024, 07:01:52 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 13.47% and a revenue growth of 28.07% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 16246.60 cr, which is slightly higher compared to the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 11.16% and an undefined percentage in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:31:42 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 8.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0111
    Buy3221
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:09:46 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies rose by 0.65% today to reach 815.05, while its competitors are experiencing varying trends. Intellect Design Arena is declining, whereas Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, and Vivo Collaboration are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Zensar Technologies640.4517.552.82662.55340.214503.97
Newgen Software Technologies987.955.80.591057.9287.213809.5
Happiest Minds Technologies815.055.30.651022.3738.0512173.13
Intellect Design Arena880.1-0.8-0.091198.8530.5512041.89
Vivo Collaboration1997.512.550.632340.01050.010800.88
16 May 2024, 05:36:27 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of 810 and a high of 820 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 03:49:49 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 55.05% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 3 PM is 55.05% higher than yesterday, with the price at 815.05, up by 0.65%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 03:49:42 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at 815.05 - a 0.65% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 820.45 , 825.95 , 831.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 809.55 , 804.15 , 798.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:31:41 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 03:13:03 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹813.3, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹809.75

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 813.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.07 and 818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 03:03:15 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:57:17 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days815.61
10 Days813.81
20 Days813.93
50 Days811.58
100 Days847.53
300 Days863.50
16 May 2024, 02:48:42 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 62.61% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies by 2 PM is 62.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at 813, up by 0.4%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:33:56 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies reached a peak of 815.65 and a low of 810.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 814.77 and 813.53, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1815.17Support 1809.52
Resistance 2818.23Support 2806.93
Resistance 3820.82Support 3803.87
16 May 2024, 02:18:46 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:00:48 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹813.95, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹809.75

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 813.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.07 and 818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:54:27 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 51.61% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 1 PM is 51.61% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 813.3, up by 0.44%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:34:29 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 817.7 and 814.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 814.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 817.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1818.12Support 1814.77
Resistance 2820.23Support 2813.53
Resistance 3821.47Support 3811.42
16 May 2024, 01:07:43 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies stock's low price today was 810.15, and the high price was 820.

16 May 2024, 12:55:09 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 39.70% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 12 PM is 39.70% higher than yesterday, with the price at 817.1, up by 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:41:53 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 820.2 and 812.1 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near the hourly support at 812.1 and sell near the hourly resistance at 820.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1817.7Support 1814.0
Resistance 2819.1Support 2811.7
Resistance 3821.4Support 3810.3
16 May 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days815.61
10 Days813.81
20 Days813.93
50 Days811.58
100 Days847.53
300 Days863.50
16 May 2024, 12:21:06 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:18:52 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹815.3, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹809.75

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 815.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.07 and 818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:53:34 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 34.60% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies by 11 AM is 34.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 814.95, showing a 0.64% increase. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:36:36 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 817.18 and 807.63 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 807.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 817.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1820.2Support 1812.1
Resistance 2824.15Support 2807.95
Resistance 3828.3Support 3804.0
16 May 2024, 11:20:56 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹814.75, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹809.75

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 814.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.07 and 818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:20:36 AM IST

16 May 2024, 11:01:09 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:52:47 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 0.60% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 10 AM is 0.60% higher than yesterday, with the price at 815.25, up by 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:35:44 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 819.7 & a low of 810.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1817.18Support 1807.63
Resistance 2823.22Support 2804.12
Resistance 3826.73Support 3798.08
16 May 2024, 10:14:21 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:59:30 AM IST

16 May 2024, 09:40:59 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹816.7, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹809.75

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 816.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 806.07 and 818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:25:19 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.89% and is currently trading at 816.95. However, over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by -6.72% to 816.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.49%
3 Months-3.68%
6 Months-3.62%
YTD-9.63%
1 Year-6.72%
16 May 2024, 08:52:04 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1818.42Support 1806.07
Resistance 2826.58Support 2801.88
Resistance 3830.77Support 3793.72
16 May 2024, 08:38:47 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 186 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 437 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 153 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

16 May 2024, 08:09:17 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹814.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 822 & 808.1 yesterday to end at 814.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

