Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at 815.05, up 0.65% from yesterday's 809.75

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹814.3 on the last day, with an open price of ₹815.9. The stock reached a high of ₹822 and a low of ₹808.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹12093.97 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1022.3 and ₹738.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 33068 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies has a 1.25% MF holding & 4.69% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.23% in december to 1.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.05% in december to 4.69% in march quarter.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies reported a ROE of 21.42% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment of 18.10% in the same period. Consensus estimates project ROE to be 22.93% in the current fiscal year and 22.85% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 13.47% and a revenue growth of 28.07% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 16246.60 cr, which is slightly higher compared to the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a revenue growth of 11.16% and an undefined percentage in profit for the fourth quarter.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Happiest Minds Technologies rose by 0.65% today to reach ₹815.05, while its competitors are experiencing varying trends. Intellect Design Arena is declining, whereas Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, and Vivo Collaboration are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|640.45
|17.55
|2.82
|662.55
|340.2
|14503.97
|Newgen Software Technologies
|987.95
|5.8
|0.59
|1057.9
|287.2
|13809.5
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|815.05
|5.3
|0.65
|1022.3
|738.05
|12173.13
|Intellect Design Arena
|880.1
|-0.8
|-0.09
|1198.8
|530.55
|12041.89
|Vivo Collaboration
|1997.5
|12.55
|0.63
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10800.88
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of ₹810 and a high of ₹820 on the current day.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 3 PM is 55.05% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹815.05, up by 0.65%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at ₹815.05 - a 0.65% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 820.45 , 825.95 , 831.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 809.55 , 804.15 , 798.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹813.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.07 and ₹818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|815.61
|10 Days
|813.81
|20 Days
|813.93
|50 Days
|811.58
|100 Days
|847.53
|300 Days
|863.50
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies by 2 PM is 62.61% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹813, up by 0.4%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies reached a peak of 815.65 and a low of 810.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 814.77 and 813.53, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|815.17
|Support 1
|809.52
|Resistance 2
|818.23
|Support 2
|806.93
|Resistance 3
|820.82
|Support 3
|803.87
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹813.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.07 and ₹818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 1 PM is 51.61% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹813.3, up by 0.44%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 817.7 and 814.0 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 814.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 817.7.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|818.12
|Support 1
|814.77
|Resistance 2
|820.23
|Support 2
|813.53
|Resistance 3
|821.47
|Support 3
|811.42
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies stock's low price today was ₹810.15, and the high price was ₹820.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 12 PM is 39.70% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹817.1, up by 0.91%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 820.2 and 812.1 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, looking to buy near the hourly support at 812.1 and sell near the hourly resistance at 820.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|817.7
|Support 1
|814.0
|Resistance 2
|819.1
|Support 2
|811.7
|Resistance 3
|821.4
|Support 3
|810.3
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|815.61
|10 Days
|813.81
|20 Days
|813.93
|50 Days
|811.58
|100 Days
|847.53
|300 Days
|863.50
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹815.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.07 and ₹818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies by 11 AM is 34.60% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹814.95, showing a 0.64% increase. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 817.18 and 807.63 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 807.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 817.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.2
|Support 1
|812.1
|Resistance 2
|824.15
|Support 2
|807.95
|Resistance 3
|828.3
|Support 3
|804.0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹814.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.07 and ₹818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies' stock price rose by 0.62% to reach ₹814.75, outperforming its peers. Among its peers, Intellect Design Arena is experiencing a decline, while Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, and Vivo Collaboration are all showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and -0.36% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|638.5
|15.6
|2.5
|662.55
|340.2
|14459.81
|Newgen Software Technologies
|993.8
|11.65
|1.19
|1057.9
|287.2
|13891.27
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|814.75
|5.0
|0.62
|1022.3
|738.05
|12168.65
|Intellect Design Arena
|878.55
|-2.35
|-0.27
|1198.8
|530.55
|12020.68
|Vivo Collaboration
|1995.15
|10.2
|0.51
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10788.17
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 7.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 10 AM is 0.60% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹815.25, up by 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 819.7 & a low of 810.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|817.18
|Support 1
|807.63
|Resistance 2
|823.22
|Support 2
|804.12
|Resistance 3
|826.73
|Support 3
|798.08
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies' stock price has risen by 0.46% to reach ₹813.5, aligning with the upward trend seen in its industry peers including Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, and Vivo Collaboration. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also experienced gains of 0.19% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|641.15
|18.25
|2.93
|662.55
|340.2
|14519.83
|Newgen Software Technologies
|1003.9
|21.75
|2.21
|1057.9
|287.2
|14032.45
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|813.5
|3.75
|0.46
|1022.3
|738.05
|12149.98
|Intellect Design Arena
|881.0
|0.1
|0.01
|1198.8
|530.55
|12054.2
|Vivo Collaboration
|1995.75
|10.8
|0.54
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10791.42
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹816.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹806.07 and ₹818.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹806.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 818.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.89% and is currently trading at ₹816.95. However, over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by -6.72% to ₹816.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.49%
|3 Months
|-3.68%
|6 Months
|-3.62%
|YTD
|-9.63%
|1 Year
|-6.72%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|818.42
|Support 1
|806.07
|Resistance 2
|826.58
|Support 2
|801.88
|Resistance 3
|830.77
|Support 3
|793.72
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 153 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹822 & ₹808.1 yesterday to end at ₹814.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!