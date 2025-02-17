Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹698.90 and closed slightly lower at ₹695.75. The stock reached a high of ₹705.90 and a low of ₹687.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,395.28 crore, the company’s shares traded a volume of 64,788 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹955, while the 52-week low is ₹655, indicating significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|703.57
|Support 1
|685.12
|Resistance 2
|714.23
|Support 2
|677.33
|Resistance 3
|722.02
|Support 3
|666.67
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹757.0, 9.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 724 k & BSE volume was 64 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹705.90 & ₹687.80 yesterday to end at ₹692.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend