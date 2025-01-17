Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 723.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 724 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 744 and closed at 723.9, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 744.6 and a low of 719.7 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 10,844.25 crores. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 959.95 and a low of 692.9, with a trading volume of 33,201 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹723.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 744.6 & 719.7 yesterday to end at 724. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.