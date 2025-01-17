Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹744 and closed at ₹723.9, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹744.6 and a low of ₹719.7 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹10,844.25 crores. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹959.95 and a low of ₹692.9, with a trading volume of 33,201 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
