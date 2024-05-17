Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at 817.95, up 0.41% from yesterday's 814.6

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹815, closed at ₹809.75, with a high of ₹820 and a low of ₹810. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,173.13 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹1,022.3 and the 52-week low at ₹738.05. The BSE volume was 18,304 shares traded.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies has a 1.25% MF holding & 4.69% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 1.23% in december to 1.25% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 5.05% in december to 4.69% in march quarter.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies reported a ROE of 21.42% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 18.10% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 22.93% and 22.85% respectively.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies has shown an EPS growth of 13.47% and a revenue growth of 28.07% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 16246.60 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see a revenue growth of 11.16% and an undefined percentage increase in profit for quarter 4.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 7.77% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies saw a 0.41% increase in its share price, reaching ₹817.95, while its peers showed mixed results. Zensar Technologies and Vivo Collaboration are declining, whereas Newgen Software Technologies and Intellect Design Arena are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|617.05
|-23.4
|-3.65
|662.55
|340.2
|13974.05
|Newgen Software Technologies
|993.0
|9.55
|0.97
|1057.9
|287.2
|13880.09
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|817.95
|3.35
|0.41
|1022.3
|738.05
|12216.45
|Intellect Design Arena
|890.85
|12.55
|1.43
|1198.8
|530.55
|12188.97
|Vivo Collaboration
|1985.55
|-13.7
|-0.69
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10736.26
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low price of ₹812.9 and a high price of ₹824.15.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at ₹817.95 - a 0.41% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 825.25 , 829.95 , 835.0. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 815.5 , 810.45 , 805.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 3 PM is 15.89% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹817.95, representing a decrease of 0.41%. Analyzing both the volume traded and the price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹820.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹825.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹825.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|813.16
|10 Days
|813.38
|20 Days
|813.28
|50 Days
|811.33
|100 Days
|846.68
|300 Days
|862.83
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies as of 2 PM is 25.74% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹821, down by 0.79%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 820.47 and 817.37 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 817.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 820.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|819.47
|Support 1
|817.27
|Resistance 2
|820.93
|Support 2
|816.53
|Resistance 3
|821.67
|Support 3
|815.07
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹819.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹809.55 and ₹820.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹809.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 820.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 1 PM is 20.45% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹819.5, a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 822.63 and 817.73 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 817.73 and selling near hourly resistance at 822.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.47
|Support 1
|817.37
|Resistance 2
|822.53
|Support 2
|816.33
|Resistance 3
|823.57
|Support 3
|814.27
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a low of ₹812.9 and a high of ₹824.15.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 12 AM is 13.94% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹818.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies reached a peak of 823.0 and a low of 818.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved above the hourly resistance at 821.12 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.63
|Support 1
|817.73
|Resistance 2
|825.27
|Support 2
|815.47
|Resistance 3
|827.53
|Support 3
|812.83
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹820.45 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹825.95. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹825.95 then there can be further positive price movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 11 AM is 23.53% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹819, a decrease of 0.54%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 824.33 and 815.28 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 815.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 824.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|821.12
|Support 1
|816.52
|Resistance 2
|824.18
|Support 2
|814.98
|Resistance 3
|825.72
|Support 3
|811.92
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹818.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹809.55 and ₹820.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹809.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 820.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies rose by 0.68% today to reach ₹820.1, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Zensar Technologies, Newgen Software Technologies, and Vivo Collaboration are declining, but Intellect Design Arena is showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.33% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|624.9
|-15.55
|-2.43
|662.55
|340.2
|14151.82
|Newgen Software Technologies
|980.85
|-2.6
|-0.26
|1057.9
|287.2
|13710.25
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|820.1
|5.5
|0.68
|1022.3
|738.05
|12248.56
|Intellect Design Arena
|882.2
|3.9
|0.44
|1198.8
|530.55
|12070.62
|Vivo Collaboration
|1992.65
|-6.6
|-0.33
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10774.66
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Happiest Minds Technologies traded by 10 AM is 17.92% lower than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹820.1, a decrease of 0.68%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it suggests a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 824.15 & a low of 815.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|824.33
|Support 1
|815.28
|Resistance 2
|828.77
|Support 2
|810.67
|Resistance 3
|833.38
|Support 3
|806.23
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies' stock price rose by 0.06% to reach ₹815.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Zensar Technologies and Vivo Collaboration are declining, whereas Newgen Software Technologies and Intellect Design Arena are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down, with declines of -0.15% and -0.17% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Zensar Technologies
|627.0
|-13.45
|-2.1
|662.55
|340.2
|14199.38
|Newgen Software Technologies
|986.8
|3.35
|0.34
|1057.9
|287.2
|13793.42
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|815.1
|0.5
|0.06
|1022.3
|738.05
|12173.88
|Intellect Design Arena
|882.7
|4.4
|0.5
|1198.8
|530.55
|12077.46
|Vivo Collaboration
|1994.0
|-5.25
|-0.26
|2340.0
|1050.0
|10781.95
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹817 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹809.55 and ₹820.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹809.55 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 820.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at ₹815.30. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by -6.16% to ₹815.30. By contrast, the Nifty has seen a significant rise of 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.6%
|3 Months
|-4.68%
|6 Months
|-4.52%
|YTD
|-9.03%
|1 Year
|-6.16%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.45
|Support 1
|809.55
|Resistance 2
|825.95
|Support 2
|804.15
|Resistance 3
|831.35
|Support 3
|798.65
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 270 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹820 & ₹810 yesterday to end at ₹809.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
