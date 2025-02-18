Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹680.05 and closed at ₹692.65, marking a positive performance. The stock reached a high of ₹692.30 and a low of ₹670.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,179.16 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹955 and the low at ₹655. A total of 25,172 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.92%, currently trading at ₹682.70. However, over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has declined by 19.10%, also standing at ₹682.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|-4.82%
|6 Months
|-12.49%
|YTD
|-7.9%
|1 Year
|-19.1%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|689.72
|Support 1
|667.27
|Resistance 2
|702.43
|Support 2
|657.53
|Resistance 3
|712.17
|Support 3
|644.82
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹757.0, 11.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 321 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 628 k
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 295 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹692.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹692.30 & ₹670.25 yesterday to end at ₹678.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend