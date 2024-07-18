Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Dips in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 827.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 826.4 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at 825.6 on the last day, with an open price of 829.9. The stock reached a high of 837.5 and a low of 819.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 12,362.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1,019.4 and the low was 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 33,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:32:56 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹826.4, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹827.75

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 826.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 819.0 and 837.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 819.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 837.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:21:50 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.02% and is currently trading at 827.95. However, over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by -16.81% to 827.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.81%
3 Months-7.96%
6 Months-11.42%
YTD-7.58%
1 Year-16.81%
18 Jul 2024, 08:46:37 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1837.5Support 1819.0
Resistance 2846.9Support 2809.9
Resistance 3856.0Support 3800.5
18 Jul 2024, 08:33:24 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 884.5, 6.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 830.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0001
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
18 Jul 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 1017 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2902 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 983 k & BSE volume was 33 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:04:44 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹825.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 837.5 & 819.05 yesterday to end at 827.75. null

