Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Dips in Trading Today

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹825.6 on the last day, with an open price of ₹829.9. The stock reached a high of ₹837.5 and a low of ₹819.05 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,362.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1,019.4 and the low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 33,746 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹826.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹819.0 and ₹837.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹819.0 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 837.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.02% and is currently trading at ₹827.95. However, over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has dropped by -16.81% to ₹827.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.81%
|3 Months
|-7.96%
|6 Months
|-11.42%
|YTD
|-7.58%
|1 Year
|-16.81%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|837.5
|Support 1
|819.0
|Resistance 2
|846.9
|Support 2
|809.9
|Resistance 3
|856.0
|Support 3
|800.5
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 6.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹830.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 64.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 983 k & BSE volume was 33 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹837.5 & ₹819.05 yesterday to end at ₹827.75.