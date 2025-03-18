Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at 642.45, down -0.34% from yesterday's 644.65

12 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -0.34 %. The stock closed at 644.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 642.45 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 660.90 and closed at 668.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 667.75 and a low of 640.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 9,826.54 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 655. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 50,204 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Shareholding information

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies has a 3.67% MF holding & 5.34% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.66% in to 3.67% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.33% in to 5.34% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Happiest Minds Technologies has a ROE of 21.42% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.10% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.00% & 17.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:00 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 13.47% & a revenue growth of 28.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 19335.60 cr which is 19.01% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:36 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.0, 18.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price is currently down by 0.34%, trading at 642.45, despite gains seen in its peers like Cyient, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, and Intellect Design Arena today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cyient1230.026.552.212189.01188.013636.07
Birlasoft398.559.652.48791.95385.011063.9
Happiest Minds Technologies642.45-2.2-0.34955.0640.059793.01
Sonata Software357.811.03.17770.0342.39959.91
Intellect Design Arena653.8512.852.01145.8632.559071.58
18 Mar 2025, 05:32 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock today recorded a low of 639.85 and reached a high of 650.35. This range indicates a fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 03:52 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at ₹642.45, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹644.65

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at 642.45 - a 0.34% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 649.62 , 655.23 , 660.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 639.12 , 634.23 , 628.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -52.90% lower than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 52.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 642.45, reflecting a drop of 0.34%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:13 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹644.10, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹644.65

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 644.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 631.45 and 659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days688.21
10 Days688.19
20 Days688.65
50 Days699.66
100 Days723.30
300 Days769.23
18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:50 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -51.66% lower than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 51.66% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 643.10, reflecting a slight drop of 0.24%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal the possibility of further declines.

18 Mar 2025, 02:37 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 644.42 and 640.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 640.67 and selling near hourly resistance 644.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1645.43Support 1642.63
Resistance 2646.37Support 2640.77
Resistance 3648.23Support 3639.83
18 Mar 2025, 02:00 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹642.95, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹644.65

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 642.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 631.45 and 659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:48 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -52.18% lower than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 52.18% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 642, reflecting a drop of 0.41%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could suggest a potential further decrease in value.

18 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 645.72 and 642.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 642.67 and selling near hourly resistance 645.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.42Support 1640.67
Resistance 2646.23Support 2638.73
Resistance 3648.17Support 3636.92
18 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock today recorded a low of 640.55 and reached a high of 650.35. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's price, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity throughout the trading day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -55.90% lower than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 55.90% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 640.80, reflecting a decline of 0.60%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 12:33 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 646.93 and 643.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 643.23 and selling near hourly resistance 646.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1645.72Support 1642.67
Resistance 2647.43Support 2641.33
Resistance 3648.77Support 3639.62
18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days688.21
10 Days688.19
20 Days688.65
50 Days699.66
100 Days723.30
300 Days769.23
18 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:15 PM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹644.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹644.65

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 644.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 631.45 and 659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -54.61% lower than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 54.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 645, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.05%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 649.7 and 643.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 643.95 and selling near hourly resistance 649.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1646.93Support 1643.23
Resistance 2648.87Support 2641.47
Resistance 3650.63Support 3639.53
18 Mar 2025, 11:23 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹644.65, up 0.00% from yesterday's ₹644.65

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 644.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 631.45 and 659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:10 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.02% today, reaching 644.75, aligning with its industry counterparts. Companies like Cyient, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, and Intellect Design Arena are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.12% and 1.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cyient1225.7522.31.852189.01188.013588.96
Birlasoft395.86.91.77791.95385.010987.56
Happiest Minds Technologies644.750.10.02955.0640.059828.07
Sonata Software357.210.43.0770.0342.39943.21
Intellect Design Arena648.157.151.121145.8632.558992.5
18 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.20% lower than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 46.20% compared to yesterday, while the stock price remains at 644.65, showing no change. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 650.35 & a low of 644.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1649.7Support 1643.95
Resistance 2652.9Support 2641.4
Resistance 3655.45Support 3638.2
18 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price increased by 0.21% today, reaching 646, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Cyient, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, and Intellect Design Arena are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Cyient1229.626.152.172189.01188.013631.64
Birlasoft396.557.651.97791.95385.011008.38
Happiest Minds Technologies646.01.350.21955.0640.059847.12
Sonata Software355.38.52.45770.0342.39890.32
Intellect Design Arena647.66.61.031145.8632.558984.87
18 Mar 2025, 09:37 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹646.10, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹644.65

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 646.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 631.45 and 659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 0.02% today, currently trading at 644.55. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a decline of 18.75%, also landing at 644.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.41%
3 Months-4.53%
6 Months-20.28%
YTD-12.36%
1 Year-18.75%
18 Mar 2025, 08:45 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1659.15Support 1631.45
Resistance 2677.3Support 2621.9
Resistance 3686.85Support 3603.75
18 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 829 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 881 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 779 k & BSE volume was 50 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹668.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 667.75 & 640.05 yesterday to end at 644.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

