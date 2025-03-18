Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at 642.45, down -0.34% from yesterday's 644.65

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹660.90 and closed at ₹668.85, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹667.75 and a low of ₹640.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9,826.54 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹955 and a low of ₹655. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 50,204 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies has a 3.67% MF holding & 5.34% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.66% in to 3.67% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.33% in to 5.34% in quarter.
Happiest Minds Technologies has a ROE of 21.42% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.10% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.00% & 17.00% respectively.
Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 13.47% & a revenue growth of 28.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 19335.60 cr which is 19.01% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
- The median price target is ₹762.0, 18.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price is currently down by 0.34%, trading at ₹642.45, despite gains seen in its peers like Cyient, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, and Intellect Design Arena today. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cyient
|1230.0
|26.55
|2.21
|2189.0
|1188.0
|13636.07
|Birlasoft
|398.55
|9.65
|2.48
|791.95
|385.0
|11063.9
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|642.45
|-2.2
|-0.34
|955.0
|640.05
|9793.01
|Sonata Software
|357.8
|11.0
|3.17
|770.0
|342.3
|9959.91
|Intellect Design Arena
|653.85
|12.85
|2.0
|1145.8
|632.55
|9071.58
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock today recorded a low of ₹639.85 and reached a high of ₹650.35. This range indicates a fluctuation in trading activity, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the day.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at ₹642.45 - a 0.34% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 649.62 , 655.23 , 660.12. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 639.12 , 634.23 , 628.62.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 52.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹642.45, reflecting a drop of 0.34%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹644.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹631.45 and ₹659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|688.21
|10 Days
|688.19
|20 Days
|688.65
|50 Days
|699.66
|100 Days
|723.30
|300 Days
|769.23
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 51.66% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹643.10, reflecting a slight drop of 0.24%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal the possibility of further declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 644.42 and 640.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 640.67 and selling near hourly resistance 644.42 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|645.43
|Support 1
|642.63
|Resistance 2
|646.37
|Support 2
|640.77
|Resistance 3
|648.23
|Support 3
|639.83
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹642.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹631.45 and ₹659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 52.18% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹642, reflecting a drop of 0.41%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume could suggest a potential further decrease in value.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 645.72 and 642.67 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 642.67 and selling near hourly resistance 645.72 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.42
|Support 1
|640.67
|Resistance 2
|646.23
|Support 2
|638.73
|Resistance 3
|648.17
|Support 3
|636.92
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock today recorded a low of ₹640.55 and reached a high of ₹650.35. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's price, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity throughout the trading day.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 55.90% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹640.80, reflecting a decline of 0.60%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 646.93 and 643.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 643.23 and selling near hourly resistance 646.93 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|645.72
|Support 1
|642.67
|Resistance 2
|647.43
|Support 2
|641.33
|Resistance 3
|648.77
|Support 3
|639.62
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹644.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹631.45 and ₹659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 54.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹645, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.05%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price fluctuations. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 649.7 and 643.95 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 643.95 and selling near hourly resistance 649.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|646.93
|Support 1
|643.23
|Resistance 2
|648.87
|Support 2
|641.47
|Resistance 3
|650.63
|Support 3
|639.53
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹644.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹631.45 and ₹659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock price has increased by 0.02% today, reaching ₹644.75, aligning with its industry counterparts. Companies like Cyient, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, and Intellect Design Arena are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.12% and 1.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cyient
|1225.75
|22.3
|1.85
|2189.0
|1188.0
|13588.96
|Birlasoft
|395.8
|6.9
|1.77
|791.95
|385.0
|10987.56
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|644.75
|0.1
|0.02
|955.0
|640.05
|9828.07
|Sonata Software
|357.2
|10.4
|3.0
|770.0
|342.3
|9943.21
|Intellect Design Arena
|648.15
|7.15
|1.12
|1145.8
|632.55
|8992.5
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 46.20% compared to yesterday, while the stock price remains at ₹644.65, showing no change. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 650.35 & a low of 644.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|649.7
|Support 1
|643.95
|Resistance 2
|652.9
|Support 2
|641.4
|Resistance 3
|655.45
|Support 3
|638.2
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price increased by 0.21% today, reaching ₹646, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Cyient, Birlasoft, Sonata Software, and Intellect Design Arena are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.81% and 0.75%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Cyient
|1229.6
|26.15
|2.17
|2189.0
|1188.0
|13631.64
|Birlasoft
|396.55
|7.65
|1.97
|791.95
|385.0
|11008.38
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|646.0
|1.35
|0.21
|955.0
|640.05
|9847.12
|Sonata Software
|355.3
|8.5
|2.45
|770.0
|342.3
|9890.32
|Intellect Design Arena
|647.6
|6.6
|1.03
|1145.8
|632.55
|8984.87
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹646.10 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹631.45 and ₹659.15 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹631.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 659.15 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 0.02% today, currently trading at ₹644.55. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a decline of 18.75%, also landing at ₹644.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.41%
|3 Months
|-4.53%
|6 Months
|-20.28%
|YTD
|-12.36%
|1 Year
|-18.75%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|659.15
|Support 1
|631.45
|Resistance 2
|677.3
|Support 2
|621.9
|Resistance 3
|686.85
|Support 3
|603.75
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 779 k & BSE volume was 50 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹667.75 & ₹640.05 yesterday to end at ₹644.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend