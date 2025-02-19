Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹677 and closed slightly lower at ₹676.50. The stock reached a high of ₹684.40 and a low of ₹665 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,055.35 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹955 and above its 52-week low of ₹655. The BSE volume for the day was 13,102 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 245 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹684.40 & ₹665 yesterday to end at ₹670. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend