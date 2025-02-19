Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 676.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 670 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 677 and closed slightly lower at 676.50. The stock reached a high of 684.40 and a low of 665 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,055.35 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of 955 and above its 52-week low of 655. The BSE volume for the day was 13,102 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 258 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 631 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 59.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 245 k & BSE volume was 13 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹676.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 684.40 & 665 yesterday to end at 670. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

