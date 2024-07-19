Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 827.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 828.1 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 822.15 and closed at 827.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 831.4 and the low was 817.55. The market capitalization stood at 12,384.34 crore. The 52-week high was at 1019.4 and the low was at 738.05. The BSE volume was 22,748 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 884.5, 6.81% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 830.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 900.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0001
    Buy3332
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 996 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2925 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 973 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹827.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests null near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 831.4 & 817.55 yesterday to end at 828.1. null

