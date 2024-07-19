Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹822.15 and closed at ₹827.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹831.4 and the low was ₹817.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,384.34 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1019.4 and the low was at ₹738.05. The BSE volume was 22,748 shares traded.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 6.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹830.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 65.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 973 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹831.4 & ₹817.55 yesterday to end at ₹828.1.