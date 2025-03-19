Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at ₹643.80, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹642.45

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹644.40 and closed slightly higher at ₹644.65. The stock reached a high of ₹650.35 and a low of ₹639.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹9,793.01 crore, the stock's performance remains within its 52-week range, which has a high of ₹955 and a low of ₹640.05. The BSE volume recorded was 54,107 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Shareholding information
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies has a 3.67% MF holding & 5.34% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.66% in to 3.67% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.33% in to 5.34% in quarter.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Happiest Minds Technologies has a ROE of 21.42% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.10% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.00% & 17.00% respectively.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 13.47% & a revenue growth of 28.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 19335.60 cr which is 19.01% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.0, 18.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies saw its share price increase by 0.21% today, reaching ₹643.80, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Newgen Software Technologies, Birlasoft, and Sonata Software experienced declines, Intellect Design Arena enjoyed an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Newgen Software Technologies
|917.65
|-17.55
|-1.88
|1795.5
|626.05
|12996.24
|Birlasoft
|395.05
|-3.5
|-0.88
|791.95
|385.0
|10966.74
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|643.8
|1.35
|0.21
|955.0
|639.85
|9813.59
|Sonata Software
|354.35
|-0.8
|-0.23
|770.0
|342.3
|9863.87
|Intellect Design Arena
|681.4
|25.85
|3.94
|1145.8
|632.55
|9453.81
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock experienced a low of ₹640.15 and reached a high of ₹649.05 today. This indicates a fluctuation within a narrow range, reflecting stable trading activity for the day. Investors may view this as a sign of consistent performance in the market.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at ₹643.80, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹642.45
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at ₹643.80 - a 0.21% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 648.52 , 653.23 , 657.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 639.62 , 635.43 , 630.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 3.06% higher than yesterday
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies has recorded a trading volume that is 3.06% higher than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹643.80, reflecting a rise of 0.21%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates:
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹641.95, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹642.45
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹641.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.12 and ₹649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|678.09
|10 Days
|684.21
|20 Days
|686.10
|50 Days
|698.06
|100 Days
|721.87
|300 Days
|768.42
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 3.73% higher than yesterday
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 3.73% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹643.50, reflecting a slight rise of 0.16%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price changes to identify trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 645.03 and 642.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 642.53 and selling near hourly resistance 645.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.53
|Support 1
|643.18
|Resistance 2
|645.12
|Support 2
|642.42
|Resistance 3
|645.88
|Support 3
|641.83
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹643.90, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹642.45
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹643.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.12 and ₹649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.15% higher than yesterday
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 3.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹643, reflecting a modest rise of 0.09%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 644.02 and 642.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 642.17 and selling near hourly resistance 644.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|645.03
|Support 1
|642.53
|Resistance 2
|646.22
|Support 2
|641.22
|Resistance 3
|647.53
|Support 3
|640.03
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock today recorded a low of ₹642 and reached a high of ₹649.05. This range indicates moderate volatility within the trading day, reflecting investor interest and market activity surrounding the company's performance.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.08% higher than yesterday
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume increase of 3.08% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹643.35, reflecting a 0.14% rise. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 644.07 and 640.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 640.97 and selling near hourly resistance 644.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.02
|Support 1
|642.17
|Resistance 2
|644.88
|Support 2
|641.18
|Resistance 3
|645.87
|Support 3
|640.32
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|688.21
|10 Days
|688.19
|20 Days
|688.65
|50 Days
|699.66
|100 Days
|723.30
|300 Days
|769.23
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹643.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹642.45
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹643.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.12 and ₹649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.75% lower than yesterday
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has experienced a volume traded that is 4.75% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹643.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.16%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 645.1 & a low of 642.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 642.75 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 640.7 & 638.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|644.07
|Support 1
|640.97
|Resistance 2
|646.13
|Support 2
|639.93
|Resistance 3
|647.17
|Support 3
|637.87
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹642.65, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹642.45
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹642.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.12 and ₹649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies saw its share price increase by 0.09%, reaching ₹643, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Newgen Software Technologies and Birlasoft experienced declines, Sonata Software and Intellect Design Arena posted gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Newgen Software Technologies
|923.8
|-11.4
|-1.22
|1795.5
|626.05
|13083.34
|Birlasoft
|397.8
|-0.75
|-0.19
|791.95
|385.0
|11043.08
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|643.0
|0.55
|0.09
|955.0
|639.85
|9801.39
|Sonata Software
|357.8
|2.65
|0.75
|770.0
|342.3
|9959.91
|Intellect Design Arena
|691.6
|36.05
|5.5
|1145.8
|632.55
|9595.33
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.40% higher than yesterday
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 3.40% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹644.55, reflecting an increase of 0.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 646.75 & a low of 642.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|646.8
|Support 1
|642.75
|Resistance 2
|648.8
|Support 2
|640.7
|Resistance 3
|650.85
|Support 3
|638.7
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates:
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies saw a 0.42% increase in its share price today, reaching ₹645.15, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Newgen Software Technologies and Birlasoft experienced declines, whereas Sonata Software and Intellect Design Arena showed gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.07% and 0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Newgen Software Technologies
|927.4
|-7.8
|-0.83
|1795.5
|626.05
|13134.32
|Birlasoft
|397.15
|-1.4
|-0.35
|791.95
|385.0
|11025.04
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|645.15
|2.7
|0.42
|955.0
|639.85
|9834.16
|Sonata Software
|356.95
|1.8
|0.51
|770.0
|342.3
|9936.25
|Intellect Design Arena
|678.6
|23.05
|3.52
|1145.8
|632.55
|9414.97
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹646.75, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹642.45
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹646.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.12 and ₹649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at ₹649.05. However, over the past year, the stock has seen a decline of 18.33%, with its price also at ₹649.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.63%
|3 Months
|-6.99%
|6 Months
|-19.96%
|YTD
|-12.5%
|1 Year
|-18.33%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|649.62
|Support 1
|639.12
|Resistance 2
|655.23
|Support 2
|634.23
|Resistance 3
|660.12
|Support 3
|628.62
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 390 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 861 k
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 336 k & BSE volume was 54 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹644.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹650.35 & ₹639.85 yesterday to end at ₹642.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend