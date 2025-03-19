Explore
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at 643.80, up 0.21% from yesterday's 642.45
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at ₹643.80, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹642.45

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 642.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.80 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 644.40 and closed slightly higher at 644.65. The stock reached a high of 650.35 and a low of 639.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 9,793.01 crore, the stock's performance remains within its 52-week range, which has a high of 955 and a low of 640.05. The BSE volume recorded was 54,107 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:40 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Shareholding information

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies has a 3.67% MF holding & 5.34% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.66% in to 3.67% in quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 5.33% in to 5.34% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:30:32 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Happiest Minds Technologies has a ROE of 21.42% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 18.10% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 13.00% & 17.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:01:36 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 13.47% & a revenue growth of 28.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 19335.60 cr which is 19.01% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:35:36 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 06:01:26 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies saw its share price increase by 0.21% today, reaching 643.80, amid a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Newgen Software Technologies, Birlasoft, and Sonata Software experienced declines, Intellect Design Arena enjoyed an uptick. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Newgen Software Technologies917.65-17.55-1.881795.5626.0512996.24
Birlasoft395.05-3.5-0.88791.95385.010966.74
Happiest Minds Technologies643.81.350.21955.0639.859813.59
Sonata Software354.35-0.8-0.23770.0342.39863.87
Intellect Design Arena681.425.853.941145.8632.559453.81
19 Mar 2025, 05:35:45 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock experienced a low of 640.15 and reached a high of 649.05 today. This indicates a fluctuation within a narrow range, reflecting stable trading activity for the day. Investors may view this as a sign of consistent performance in the market.

19 Mar 2025, 03:53:00 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at ₹643.80, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹642.45

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at 643.80 - a 0.21% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 648.52 , 653.23 , 657.42. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 639.62 , 635.43 , 630.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:48:54 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 3.06% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies has recorded a trading volume that is 3.06% higher than the previous day, with the stock price at 643.80, reflecting a rise of 0.21%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a possible further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:34 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:13:22 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹641.95, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹642.45

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 641.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.12 and 649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:12 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:57:12 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days678.09
10 Days684.21
20 Days686.10
50 Days698.06
100 Days721.87
300 Days768.42
19 Mar 2025, 02:50:33 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 3.73% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 3.73% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 643.50, reflecting a slight rise of 0.16%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price changes to identify trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:33:00 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 645.03 and 642.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 642.53 and selling near hourly resistance 645.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.53Support 1643.18
Resistance 2645.12Support 2642.42
Resistance 3645.88Support 3641.83
19 Mar 2025, 02:13:58 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:02:26 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹643.90, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹642.45

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 643.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.12 and 649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:47:59 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.15% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 3.15% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 643, reflecting a modest rise of 0.09%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:36:47 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 644.02 and 642.17 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 642.17 and selling near hourly resistance 644.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1645.03Support 1642.53
Resistance 2646.22Support 2641.22
Resistance 3647.53Support 3640.03
19 Mar 2025, 01:01:25 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock today recorded a low of 642 and reached a high of 649.05. This range indicates moderate volatility within the trading day, reflecting investor interest and market activity surrounding the company's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 12:51:05 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 3.08% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume increase of 3.08% compared to yesterday, with the price at 643.35, reflecting a 0.14% rise. Analyzing volume traded is crucial alongside price to identify trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:36:53 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 644.07 and 640.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 640.97 and selling near hourly resistance 644.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.02Support 1642.17
Resistance 2644.88Support 2641.18
Resistance 3645.87Support 3640.32
19 Mar 2025, 12:22:39 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:36 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days688.21
10 Days688.19
20 Days688.65
50 Days699.66
100 Days723.30
300 Days769.23
19 Mar 2025, 12:10:16 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹643.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹642.45

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 643.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.12 and 649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:45:09 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -4.75% lower than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has experienced a volume traded that is 4.75% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 643.50, reflecting a decrease of 0.16%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:34:06 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 645.1 & a low of 642.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 642.75 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 640.7 & 638.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1644.07Support 1640.97
Resistance 2646.13Support 2639.93
Resistance 3647.17Support 3637.87
19 Mar 2025, 11:20:50 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹642.65, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹642.45

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 642.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.12 and 649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:13:41 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, Happiest Minds Technologies saw its share price increase by 0.09%, reaching 643, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Newgen Software Technologies and Birlasoft experienced declines, Sonata Software and Intellect Design Arena posted gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.29% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Newgen Software Technologies923.8-11.4-1.221795.5626.0513083.34
Birlasoft397.8-0.75-0.19791.95385.011043.08
Happiest Minds Technologies643.00.550.09955.0639.859801.39
Sonata Software357.82.650.75770.0342.39959.91
Intellect Design Arena691.636.055.51145.8632.559595.33
19 Mar 2025, 11:01:52 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:51:30 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 3.40% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 3.40% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 644.55, reflecting an increase of 0.33%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:36:44 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 646.75 & a low of 642.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1646.8Support 1642.75
Resistance 2648.8Support 2640.7
Resistance 3650.85Support 3638.7
19 Mar 2025, 10:10:33 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:54:54 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies saw a 0.42% increase in its share price today, reaching 645.15, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Newgen Software Technologies and Birlasoft experienced declines, whereas Sonata Software and Intellect Design Arena showed gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded slight changes of -0.07% and 0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Newgen Software Technologies927.4-7.8-0.831795.5626.0513134.32
Birlasoft397.15-1.4-0.35791.95385.011025.04
Happiest Minds Technologies645.152.70.42955.0639.859834.16
Sonata Software356.951.80.51770.0342.39936.25
Intellect Design Arena678.623.053.521145.8632.559414.97
19 Mar 2025, 09:33:52 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹646.75, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹642.45

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 646.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.12 and 649.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 649.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:15:09 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 1.03%, currently trading at 649.05. However, over the past year, the stock has seen a decline of 18.33%, with its price also at 649.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.63%
3 Months-6.99%
6 Months-19.96%
YTD-12.5%
1 Year-18.33%
19 Mar 2025, 08:47:09 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1649.62Support 1639.12
Resistance 2655.23Support 2634.23
Resistance 3660.12Support 3628.62
19 Mar 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 390 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 861 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 336 k & BSE volume was 54 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:09 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹644.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 650.35 & 639.85 yesterday to end at 642.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

