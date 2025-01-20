Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹725 and closed slightly lower at ₹721.7. The stock experienced a high of ₹727.7 and a low of ₹716.35. With a market capitalization of ₹10,817.29 crore, the company's shares traded 184,745 times on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹959.95 and a low of ₹692.9, indicating notable price fluctuations.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price increased by 0.54%, currently trading at ₹722.55. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 18.63%, also standing at ₹722.55. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.78%
|3 Months
|-4.24%
|6 Months
|-11.73%
|YTD
|-2.11%
|1 Year
|-18.63%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|725.4
|Support 1
|713.35
|Resistance 2
|732.65
|Support 2
|708.55
|Resistance 3
|737.45
|Support 3
|701.3
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 740 k & BSE volume was 184 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹727.7 & ₹716.35 yesterday to end at ₹718.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.