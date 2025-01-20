Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 721.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 718.65 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 725 and closed slightly lower at 721.7. The stock experienced a high of 727.7 and a low of 716.35. With a market capitalization of 10,817.29 crore, the company's shares traded 184,745 times on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of 959.95 and a low of 692.9, indicating notable price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price increased by 0.54%, currently trading at 722.55. However, over the past year, the stock has experienced a decline of 18.63%, also standing at 722.55. In contrast, the Nifty index saw a rise of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.78%
3 Months-4.24%
6 Months-11.73%
YTD-2.11%
1 Year-18.63%
20 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1725.4Support 1713.35
Resistance 2732.65Support 2708.55
Resistance 3737.45Support 3701.3
20 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 925 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 822 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 740 k & BSE volume was 184 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹721.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 727.7 & 716.35 yesterday to end at 718.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

