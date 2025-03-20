Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Mar 20 2025 15:59:14
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.70 0.16%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.00 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.95 0.83%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 690.15 1.21%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,268.55 1.67%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at 643.50, up 0.34% from yesterday's 641.35
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at ₹643.50, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹641.35

11 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 641.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 643.50 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 649.05 and closed at 642.45, indicating a decline. The stock reached a high of 649.05 and a low of 640.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of 9813.59 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 639.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 20,666 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:03:44 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 13.47% & a revenue growth of 28.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 19335.60 cr which is 19.01% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .

20 Mar 2025, 06:34:54 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.0, 18.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:05:03 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 0.51% today, reaching 644.60, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Intellect Design Arena, and Ce Info Systems are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Birlasoft408.7513.73.47791.95385.011347.06
Sonata Software364.559.12.56770.0342.310147.81
Happiest Minds Technologies644.63.250.51955.0639.859825.78
Intellect Design Arena688.36.91.011145.8632.559549.54
Ce Info Systems1616.05.650.352745.051514.78794.29
20 Mar 2025, 05:31:28 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock has shown a range of movement today, with a low price of 643 and a high of 658.75. This indicates a fluctuation of 15.75 within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment for the company's shares.

20 Mar 2025, 03:52:22 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at ₹643.50, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹641.35

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at 643.50 - a 0.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 653.83 , 664.17 , 669.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 638.08 , 632.67 , 622.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:56 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 30.82% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 30.82% greater than yesterday, with the stock price standing at 643.50, reflecting a 0.34% increase. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:34:49 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:11:01 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹646.70, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹641.35

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 646.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.62 and 648.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:55:35 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days667.42
10 Days680.03
20 Days683.59
50 Days696.15
100 Days720.55
300 Days767.58
20 Mar 2025, 02:55:33 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:45:51 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 48.42% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 48.42% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 645.75, reflecting an increase of 0.69%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with significant volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:36:15 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 646.98 and 641.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 641.88 and selling near hourly resistance 646.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1647.55Support 1643.95
Resistance 2649.05Support 2641.85
Resistance 3651.15Support 3640.35
20 Mar 2025, 02:13:14 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.0, 17.92% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:03:57 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹646.75, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹641.35

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 646.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.62 and 648.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:49:41 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 53.87% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 53.87% higher than the previous day, with the stock price currently at 645.65, reflecting a 0.67% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal potential further decreases in value.

20 Mar 2025, 01:35:09 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 648.55 & a low of 643.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders can consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1646.98Support 1641.88
Resistance 2650.32Support 2640.12
Resistance 3652.08Support 3636.78
20 Mar 2025, 01:02:47 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock experienced a low of 643.70 and a high of 658.75 today. The trading range indicates a modest fluctuation, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:49:53 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 53.61% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 53.61% higher than the previous day, with the stock price at 644.60, reflecting an increase of 0.51%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:36:45 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 649.15 & a low of 648.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 646.47 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 644.73 & 642.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1649.47Support 1648.52
Resistance 2649.78Support 2647.88
Resistance 3650.42Support 3647.57
20 Mar 2025, 12:24:12 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:23:15 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days678.09
10 Days684.21
20 Days686.10
50 Days698.06
100 Days721.87
300 Days768.42
20 Mar 2025, 12:16:09 PM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹648.25, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹641.35

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 648.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.62 and 648.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:50:16 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 73.98% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 73.98% higher than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 648.90, reflecting an increase of 1.18%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:35:42 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 656.75 and 643.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 643.75 and selling near hourly resistance 656.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1649.97Support 1646.47
Resistance 2651.73Support 2644.73
Resistance 3653.47Support 3642.97
20 Mar 2025, 11:22:55 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹647.90, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹641.35

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 647.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 639.62 and 648.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 639.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:16:15 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies saw its share price increase by 0.96% today, reaching 647.50, amid a mixed performance from its competitors. While Ce Info Systems is experiencing a decline, other peers like Birlasoft, Sonata Software, and Intellect Design Arena are showing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.62% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Birlasoft409.5514.53.67791.95385.011369.27
Sonata Software363.157.72.17770.0342.310108.84
Happiest Minds Technologies647.56.150.96955.0639.859869.99
Intellect Design Arena686.55.10.751145.8632.559524.57
Ce Info Systems1600.0-10.35-0.642745.051514.78707.21
20 Mar 2025, 11:03:56 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.0, 17.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:50:10 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 100.57% higher than yesterday

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has surged by 100.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 648, reflecting a 1.04% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:36:15 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 658.75 & a low of 645.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1656.75Support 1643.75
Resistance 2664.25Support 2638.25
Resistance 3669.75Support 3630.75
20 Mar 2025, 10:13:13 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:54:56 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 1.22% today, reaching 649.15, in line with its peers. Companies like Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Intellect Design Arena, and Ce Info Systems are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.61% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Birlasoft405.3510.32.61791.95385.011252.67
Sonata Software364.18.652.43770.0342.310135.28
Happiest Minds Technologies649.157.81.22955.0639.859895.14
Intellect Design Arena692.010.61.561145.8632.559600.88
Ce Info Systems1614.954.60.292745.051514.78788.57
20 Mar 2025, 09:33:49 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹656, up 2.28% from yesterday's ₹641.35

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 648.52 & second resistance of 653.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 657.42. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 657.42 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 09:21:13 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 1.32%, currently trading at 649.80. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 18.16%, also standing at 649.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.83%
3 Months-6.87%
6 Months-19.12%
YTD-12.71%
1 Year-18.16%
20 Mar 2025, 08:45:02 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1648.52Support 1639.62
Resistance 2653.23Support 2635.43
Resistance 3657.42Support 3630.72
20 Mar 2025, 08:32:41 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.0, 18.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:16:33 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 403 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 866 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 382 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:02:41 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹642.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 649.05 & 640.15 yesterday to end at 643.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue