Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : Happiest Minds Technologies closed today at 643.50, up 0.34% from yesterday's 641.35

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹649.05 and closed at ₹642.45, indicating a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹649.05 and a low of ₹640.15 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹9813.59 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹955 and a low of ₹639.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 20,666 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 13.47% & a revenue growth of 28.07% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 19335.60 cr which is 19.01% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -100.00% for revenue & -100.00% in profit for the quarter .
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹762.0, 18.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹640.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 0.51% today, reaching ₹644.60, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Intellect Design Arena, and Ce Info Systems are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Birlasoft
|408.75
|13.7
|3.47
|791.95
|385.0
|11347.06
|Sonata Software
|364.55
|9.1
|2.56
|770.0
|342.3
|10147.81
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|644.6
|3.25
|0.51
|955.0
|639.85
|9825.78
|Intellect Design Arena
|688.3
|6.9
|1.01
|1145.8
|632.55
|9549.54
|Ce Info Systems
|1616.0
|5.65
|0.35
|2745.05
|1514.7
|8794.29
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock has shown a range of movement today, with a low price of ₹643 and a high of ₹658.75. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹15.75 within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment for the company's shares.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price closed the day at ₹643.50 - a 0.34% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 653.83 , 664.17 , 669.58. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 638.08 , 632.67 , 622.33.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 30.82% greater than yesterday, with the stock price standing at ₹643.50, reflecting a 0.34% increase. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a possible further drop in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹646.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.62 and ₹648.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|667.42
|10 Days
|680.03
|20 Days
|683.59
|50 Days
|696.15
|100 Days
|720.55
|300 Days
|767.58
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 48.42% higher compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹645.75, reflecting an increase of 0.69%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with significant volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 646.98 and 641.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 641.88 and selling near hourly resistance 646.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|647.55
|Support 1
|643.95
|Resistance 2
|649.05
|Support 2
|641.85
|Resistance 3
|651.15
|Support 3
|640.35
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹646.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.62 and ₹648.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 53.87% higher than the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹645.65, reflecting a 0.67% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal potential further decreases in value.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 648.55 & a low of 643.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock broke all support levels on an hourly timeframe. Traders can consider potential shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|646.98
|Support 1
|641.88
|Resistance 2
|650.32
|Support 2
|640.12
|Resistance 3
|652.08
|Support 3
|636.78
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' stock experienced a low of ₹643.70 and a high of ₹658.75 today. The trading range indicates a modest fluctuation, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the day.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 53.61% higher than the previous day, with the stock price at ₹644.60, reflecting an increase of 0.51%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price movements is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 649.15 & a low of 648.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 646.47 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 644.73 & 642.97 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|649.47
|Support 1
|648.52
|Resistance 2
|649.78
|Support 2
|647.88
|Resistance 3
|650.42
|Support 3
|647.57
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|678.09
|10 Days
|684.21
|20 Days
|686.10
|50 Days
|698.06
|100 Days
|721.87
|300 Days
|768.42
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹648.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.62 and ₹648.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Happiest Minds Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 73.98% higher than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹648.90, reflecting an increase of 1.18%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 656.75 and 643.75 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 643.75 and selling near hourly resistance 656.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|649.97
|Support 1
|646.47
|Resistance 2
|651.73
|Support 2
|644.73
|Resistance 3
|653.47
|Support 3
|642.97
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹647.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹639.62 and ₹648.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹639.62 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 648.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies saw its share price increase by 0.96% today, reaching ₹647.50, amid a mixed performance from its competitors. While Ce Info Systems is experiencing a decline, other peers like Birlasoft, Sonata Software, and Intellect Design Arena are showing gains. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.62% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Birlasoft
|409.55
|14.5
|3.67
|791.95
|385.0
|11369.27
|Sonata Software
|363.15
|7.7
|2.17
|770.0
|342.3
|10108.84
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|647.5
|6.15
|0.96
|955.0
|639.85
|9869.99
|Intellect Design Arena
|686.5
|5.1
|0.75
|1145.8
|632.55
|9524.57
|Ce Info Systems
|1600.0
|-10.35
|-0.64
|2745.05
|1514.7
|8707.21
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Happiest Minds Technologies has surged by 100.57% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹648, reflecting a 1.04% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 658.75 & a low of 645.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|656.75
|Support 1
|643.75
|Resistance 2
|664.25
|Support 2
|638.25
|Resistance 3
|669.75
|Support 3
|630.75
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 1.22% today, reaching ₹649.15, in line with its peers. Companies like Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Intellect Design Arena, and Ce Info Systems are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.61% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Birlasoft
|405.35
|10.3
|2.61
|791.95
|385.0
|11252.67
|Sonata Software
|364.1
|8.65
|2.43
|770.0
|342.3
|10135.28
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|649.15
|7.8
|1.22
|955.0
|639.85
|9895.14
|Intellect Design Arena
|692.0
|10.6
|1.56
|1145.8
|632.55
|9600.88
|Ce Info Systems
|1614.95
|4.6
|0.29
|2745.05
|1514.7
|8788.57
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹648.52 & second resistance of ₹653.23 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹657.42. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹657.42 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has increased by 1.32%, currently trading at ₹649.80. However, over the past year, the company's shares have declined by 18.16%, also standing at ₹649.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.83%
|3 Months
|-6.87%
|6 Months
|-19.12%
|YTD
|-12.71%
|1 Year
|-18.16%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|648.52
|Support 1
|639.62
|Resistance 2
|653.23
|Support 2
|635.43
|Resistance 3
|657.42
|Support 3
|630.72
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 382 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹649.05 & ₹640.15 yesterday to end at ₹643.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend