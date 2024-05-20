Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Dips in Trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock closed at ₹820.3 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹812.1. The high for the day was ₹826, and the low was ₹812.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,232.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1,022.3, and the low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume was 12,832 shares traded.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹819 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹815.5 and ₹825.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹815.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 825.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has dropped by -0.16% and is currently trading at ₹819.00. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has decreased by -6.43% to ₹819.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.44%
|3 Months
|-4.01%
|6 Months
|-3.39%
|YTD
|-8.54%
|1 Year
|-6.43%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|825.25
|Support 1
|815.5
|Resistance 2
|829.95
|Support 2
|810.45
|Resistance 3
|835.0
|Support 3
|805.75
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 270 k & BSE volume was 18 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹826 & ₹812.1 yesterday to end at ₹820.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
