Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Stock Dips in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 820.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock closed at 820.3 on the last trading day, with an open price of 812.1. The high for the day was 826, and the low was 812.1. The market capitalization stood at 12,232.13 crore. The 52-week high was 1,022.3, and the low was 738.05. The BSE volume was 12,832 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:36 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹819, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹820.3

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 819 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 815.5 and 825.25 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 815.5 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 825.25 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has dropped by -0.16% and is currently trading at 819.00. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares has decreased by -6.43% to 819.00. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.44%
3 Months-4.01%
6 Months-3.39%
YTD-8.54%
1 Year-6.43%
20 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1825.25Support 1815.5
Resistance 2829.95Support 2810.45
Resistance 3835.0Support 3805.75
20 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 289 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 396 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.03% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 270 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

20 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹820.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 826 & 812.1 yesterday to end at 820.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

