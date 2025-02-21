Explore
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 21 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 669.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.40 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 670 and closed slightly lower at 669.65. The stock reached a high of 691.30 and a low of 670 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,166.41 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 14,650 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of 955 and a low of 655.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:15:09 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price is currently stable at 677.20, reflecting a change of 0.00% today. Over the past year, however, the stock has decreased by 18.04%, while the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.73%
3 Months-4.24%
6 Months-15.04%
YTD-7.87%
1 Year-18.04%
21 Feb 2025, 08:46:37 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1690.68Support 1667.28
Resistance 2703.12Support 2656.32
Resistance 3714.08Support 3643.88
21 Feb 2025, 08:33:16 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 757.0, 11.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Feb 2025, 08:17:06 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 297 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 620 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 282 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:02:01 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹669.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 691.30 & 670 yesterday to end at 677.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

