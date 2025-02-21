Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹670 and closed slightly lower at ₹669.65. The stock reached a high of ₹691.30 and a low of ₹670 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,166.41 crore, the company's shares traded at a volume of 14,650 on the BSE. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹955 and a low of ₹655.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price is currently stable at ₹677.20, reflecting a change of 0.00% today. Over the past year, however, the stock has decreased by 18.04%, while the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.73%
|3 Months
|-4.24%
|6 Months
|-15.04%
|YTD
|-7.87%
|1 Year
|-18.04%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|690.68
|Support 1
|667.28
|Resistance 2
|703.12
|Support 2
|656.32
|Resistance 3
|714.08
|Support 3
|643.88
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹757.0, 11.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 297 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 620 k
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 282 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹669.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹691.30 & ₹670 yesterday to end at ₹677.40. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend