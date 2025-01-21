Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹719.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹718.65. The stock reached a high of ₹730.55 and matched its low of ₹718.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,771.61 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹959.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹692.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,000 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|728.7
|Support 1
|715.4
|Resistance 2
|736.35
|Support 2
|709.75
|Resistance 3
|742.0
|Support 3
|702.1
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 724 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹730.55 & ₹718.65 yesterday to end at ₹720.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.