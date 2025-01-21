Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 718.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 720.1 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 719.25 and closed slightly lower at 718.65. The stock reached a high of 730.55 and matched its low of 718.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,771.61 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 959.95 and above its 52-week low of 692.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1728.7Support 1715.4
Resistance 2736.35Support 2709.75
Resistance 3742.0Support 3702.1
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 736 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 822 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 10.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 724 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹718.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 730.55 & 718.65 yesterday to end at 720.1. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

