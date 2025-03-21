Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 641.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 644.60 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 647.75 and closed at 641.35, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 658.75 and a low of 643 during the day. With a market capitalization of 9825.78 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 955 and above its 52-week low of 639.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,828 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 659.0 & a low of 651.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1660.82Support 1653.77
Resistance 2663.43Support 2649.33
Resistance 3667.87Support 3646.72
21 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1653.83Support 1638.08
Resistance 2664.17Support 2632.67
Resistance 3669.58Support 3622.33
21 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 762.0, 18.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 640.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.000.001
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 403 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 866 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 382 k & BSE volume was 20 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹641.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 658.75 & 643 yesterday to end at 644.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.