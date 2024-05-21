Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 820.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 819 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at 812.1 and closed at 820.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 826 and the low was 812.1. The market capitalization stood at 12,232.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1,022.3 and the 52-week low was 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12,832 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:22:41 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has dropped by -0.64% and is currently trading at 812.45. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares decreased by -6.48% to 812.45. In contrast, Nifty saw a 22.87% increase to 22404.55 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.57%
3 Months-4.26%
6 Months-3.53%
YTD-8.68%
1 Year-6.48%
21 May 2024, 08:46:06 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1823.98Support 1814.68
Resistance 2829.67Support 2811.07
Resistance 3833.28Support 3805.38
21 May 2024, 08:37:10 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 7.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0011
    Buy3322
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:21:58 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 65 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 378 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 k & BSE volume was 12 k.

21 May 2024, 08:03:09 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹820.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 826 & 812.1 yesterday to end at 820.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

