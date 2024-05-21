Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies' stock opened at ₹812.1 and closed at ₹820.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹826 and the low was ₹812.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,232.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1,022.3 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 12,832 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has dropped by -0.64% and is currently trading at ₹812.45. Over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares decreased by -6.48% to ₹812.45. In contrast, Nifty saw a 22.87% increase to 22404.55 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.57%
|3 Months
|-4.26%
|6 Months
|-3.53%
|YTD
|-8.68%
|1 Year
|-6.48%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|823.98
|Support 1
|814.68
|Resistance 2
|829.67
|Support 2
|811.07
|Resistance 3
|833.28
|Support 3
|805.38
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 7.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 82.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 52 k & BSE volume was 12 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹826 & ₹812.1 yesterday to end at ₹820.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!