Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹723.5 and closed at ₹720.95. The stock reached a high of ₹729.5 and a low of ₹716.1, with a total trading volume of 24,314 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹10,756.94 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹955 and a low of ₹692.9, reflecting significant price fluctuations.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹716.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have dropped by 18.89%, while the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe. Please note that the data is current up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.65%
|3 Months
|-2.01%
|6 Months
|-11.7%
|YTD
|-2.37%
|1 Year
|-18.89%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|726.23
|Support 1
|712.33
|Resistance 2
|735.02
|Support 2
|707.22
|Resistance 3
|740.13
|Support 3
|698.43
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹804.0, 12.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹822.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 208 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 820 k
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 183 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹720.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹729.5 & ₹716.1 yesterday to end at ₹717.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.