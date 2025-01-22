Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 720.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 717.4 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 723.5 and closed at 720.95. The stock reached a high of 729.5 and a low of 716.1, with a total trading volume of 24,314 shares. The company's market capitalization stands at 10,756.94 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 692.9, reflecting significant price fluctuations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:19 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 716.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have dropped by 18.89%, while the Nifty index has increased by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same timeframe. Please note that the data is current up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.65%
3 Months-2.01%
6 Months-11.7%
YTD-2.37%
1 Year-18.89%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1726.23Support 1712.33
Resistance 2735.02Support 2707.22
Resistance 3740.13Support 3698.43
22 Jan 2025, 08:44 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 804.0, 12.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 822.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy3332
    Hold1112
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 208 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 820 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 74.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 183 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹720.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 729.5 & 716.1 yesterday to end at 717.4. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

