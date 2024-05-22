Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Soars in Positive Trading Session

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹817.7, slightly up from the open price of ₹815. The high for the day was ₹816.55, while the low was ₹809.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹12,127.58 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1,022.3 and ₹738.05 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 14,895 shares traded.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 819.95 and 812.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 812.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 819.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|820.05
|Support 1
|815.75
|Resistance 2
|822.15
|Support 2
|813.55
|Resistance 3
|824.35
|Support 3
|811.45
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies stock reached a high of ₹819.95 and a low of ₹805 on the current day.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 12 AM is 19.47% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹818.4, up by 0.96%. Analyzing both volume traded and price is essential to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies reached a high of 817.9 and a low of 809.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|819.95
|Support 1
|812.0
|Resistance 2
|822.9
|Support 2
|807.0
|Resistance 3
|827.9
|Support 3
|804.05
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|815.33
|10 Days
|816.25
|20 Days
|813.86
|50 Days
|809.27
|100 Days
|843.37
|300 Days
|861.13
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Happiest Minds Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Happiest Minds Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹814.72 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹818.93. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹818.93 then there can be further positive price movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 11 AM is 1.92% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹810.45, a decrease of 0.02%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 811.93 and 805.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 805.78 and selling near hourly resistance at 811.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|811.07
|Support 1
|808.27
|Resistance 2
|812.33
|Support 2
|806.73
|Resistance 3
|813.87
|Support 3
|805.47
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹810.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹807.67 and ₹814.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹807.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 814.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Happiest Minds Technologies dropped by 0.22% to reach ₹808.85, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Newgen Software Technologies is declining, but Intellect Design Arena, Infibeam Avenues, and CE Info Systems are seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with Nifty at 0% and Sensex at 0.09%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Newgen Software Technologies
|930.1
|-17.4
|-1.84
|1057.9
|295.05
|13000.87
|Intellect Design Arena
|895.15
|0.25
|0.03
|1198.8
|537.1
|12247.81
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|808.85
|-1.8
|-0.22
|1022.3
|738.05
|12080.53
|Infibeam Avenues
|32.16
|0.08
|0.25
|42.5
|13.7
|8907.32
|CE Info Systems
|2004.65
|5.05
|0.25
|2340.0
|1058.0
|10839.54
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.95% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Happiest Minds Technologies until 10 AM is 2.16% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹809.5, showing a slight decrease of -0.14%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies touched a high of 811.15 & a low of 805.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|811.93
|Support 1
|805.78
|Resistance 2
|814.62
|Support 2
|802.32
|Resistance 3
|818.08
|Support 3
|799.63
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has dropped by 0.28% to reach ₹808.4, in line with its industry counterparts. Stocks of its peers including Newgen Software Technologies, Intellect Design Arena, Infibeam Avenues, and CE Info Systems are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.19% and -0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Newgen Software Technologies
|939.1
|-8.4
|-0.89
|1057.9
|295.05
|13126.68
|Intellect Design Arena
|894.25
|-0.65
|-0.07
|1198.8
|537.1
|12235.49
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|808.4
|-2.25
|-0.28
|1022.3
|738.05
|12073.81
|Infibeam Avenues
|31.83
|-0.25
|-0.78
|42.5
|13.7
|8815.92
|CE Info Systems
|1976.2
|-23.4
|-1.17
|2340.0
|1058.0
|10685.71
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹811.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹807.67 and ₹814.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹807.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 814.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹813.95. However, over the past year, the price of Happiest Minds Technologies shares dropped by -10.27% to ₹813.95. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.46%
|3 Months
|-4.01%
|6 Months
|-3.99%
|YTD
|-9.55%
|1 Year
|-10.27%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|814.72
|Support 1
|807.67
|Resistance 2
|818.93
|Support 2
|804.83
|Resistance 3
|821.77
|Support 3
|800.62
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 194 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹816.55 & ₹809.6 yesterday to end at ₹817.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
