LIVE UPDATES

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.68 %. The stock closed at 810.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 816.15 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 815.3 and closed at 810.65. The stock reached a high of 819.95 and a low of 805. The market capitalization stood at 12,189.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1022.3 and the 52-week low was 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 48,530 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:15:47 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at 820.05. Over the past year, the company's share price has dropped by -8.29% to 820.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months-3.23%
6 Months-3.33%
YTD-8.83%
1 Year-8.29%
23 May 2024, 08:45:03 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1822.9Support 1807.45
Resistance 2829.4Support 2798.5
Resistance 3838.35Support 3792.0
23 May 2024, 08:37:45 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 8.01% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0011
    Buy3322
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 209 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 377 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 194 k & BSE volume was 14 k.

23 May 2024, 08:04:21 AM IST

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹810.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 819.95 & 805 yesterday to end at 810.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

