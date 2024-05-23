Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹815.3 and closed at ₹810.65. The stock reached a high of ₹819.95 and a low of ₹805. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,189.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 48,530 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has increased by 0.48% and is currently trading at ₹820.05. Over the past year, the company's share price has dropped by -8.29% to ₹820.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|-3.23%
|6 Months
|-3.33%
|YTD
|-8.83%
|1 Year
|-8.29%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|822.9
|Support 1
|807.45
|Resistance 2
|829.4
|Support 2
|798.5
|Resistance 3
|838.35
|Support 3
|792.0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.01% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 194 k & BSE volume was 14 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹819.95 & ₹805 yesterday to end at ₹810.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.