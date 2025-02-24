Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 24 Feb 2025, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 677.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 673 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 676 and closed at 677.20, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 695 and a low of 666.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 10,258.69 crore, the stock's performance was notable, considering its 52-week high of 955 and low of 655. The BSE volume for the day stood at 30,271 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1687.82Support 1659.37
Resistance 2705.63Support 2648.73
Resistance 3716.27Support 3630.92
24 Feb 2025, 08:30 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 757.0, 12.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Feb 2025, 08:18 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 270 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 613 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 240 k & BSE volume was 30 k.

24 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹677.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 695 & 666.65 yesterday to end at 673. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

