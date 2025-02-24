Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹676 and closed at ₹677.20, reflecting a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹695 and a low of ₹666.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹10,258.69 crore, the stock's performance was notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹955 and low of ₹655. The BSE volume for the day stood at 30,271 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|687.82
|Support 1
|659.37
|Resistance 2
|705.63
|Support 2
|648.73
|Resistance 3
|716.27
|Support 3
|630.92
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹757.0, 12.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 240 k & BSE volume was 30 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹695 & ₹666.65 yesterday to end at ₹673. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend