Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹715 and closed slightly higher at ₹715.65. The stock reached a high of ₹728.25 and a low of ₹713.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,735.95 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹955 and a low of ₹692.9. The BSE volume for the day was 10,338 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹804.0, 12.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹822.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 547 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹728.25 & ₹713.8 yesterday to end at ₹713.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend