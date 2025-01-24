Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 715.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 713.8 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 715 and closed slightly higher at 715.65. The stock reached a high of 728.25 and a low of 713.8 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,735.95 crore, the stock's performance reflects a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 692.9. The BSE volume for the day was 10,338 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 804.0, 12.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 822.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy3332
    Hold1112
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 557 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 831 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 547 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹715.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 728.25 & 713.8 yesterday to end at 713.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

