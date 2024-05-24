Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened and closed at ₹816.15 with a high of ₹823.55 and a low of ₹813.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,179.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1022.3 and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 16,905 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹881.5, 8.1% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹838.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 207 k & BSE volume was 16 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹823.55 & ₹813.5 yesterday to end at ₹816.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.