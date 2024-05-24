Hello User
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 816.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 815.45 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened and closed at 816.15 with a high of 823.55 and a low of 813.5. The market capitalization stood at 12,179.11 crore. The 52-week high was 1022.3 and the 52-week low was 738.05. The BSE volume for the day was 16,905 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 881.5, 8.1% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 838.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0011
    Buy3322
    Hold1111
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 224 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 370 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 207 k & BSE volume was 16 k.

24 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹816.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 823.55 & 813.5 yesterday to end at 816.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

