Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹667.05 and closed at ₹672.40, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹724.60 and a low of ₹662 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹10,975.88 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹955 and a low of ₹655. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,541 shares for the day.
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has dropped by 1% today, currently trading at ₹715, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Intellect Design Arena, and CE Info Systems are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing minor changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Birlasoft
|465.5
|-5.6
|-1.19
|843.9
|460.0
|12922.46
|Sonata Software
|402.15
|-3.8
|-0.94
|867.1
|405.0
|11194.46
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|715.0
|-7.2
|-1.0
|955.0
|655.0
|10898.9
|Intellect Design Arena
|718.0
|-9.35
|-1.29
|1198.8
|675.3
|9961.61
|CE Info Systems
|1633.0
|-13.15
|-0.8
|2745.05
|1514.7
|8886.8
Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at ₹715.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹676.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 1.09%, currently trading at ₹714.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a decline of 14.98%, also settling at ₹714.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.62%
|3 Months
|7.35%
|6 Months
|-10.28%
|YTD
|-1.8%
|1 Year
|-14.98%
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|667.95
|Support 1
|659.45
|Resistance 2
|672.5
|Support 2
|655.5
|Resistance 3
|676.45
|Support 3
|650.95
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹757.0, 5.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹610.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹769.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 413.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹724.60 & ₹662 yesterday to end at ₹720.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.