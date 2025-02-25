Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Happiest Minds Technologies share price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies Sees Decline in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.91 %. The stock closed at 722.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 715.65 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 667.05 and closed at 672.40, reflecting a modest gain. The stock reached a high of 724.60 and a low of 662 during the day. With a market capitalization of 10,975.88 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 655. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 63,541 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:52 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies' share price has dropped by 1% today, currently trading at 715, mirroring the trend of its peers. Companies like Birlasoft, Sonata Software, Intellect Design Arena, and CE Info Systems are also experiencing declines today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are showing minor changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Birlasoft465.5-5.6-1.19843.9460.012922.46
Sonata Software402.15-3.8-0.94867.1405.011194.46
Happiest Minds Technologies715.0-7.2-1.0955.0655.010898.9
Intellect Design Arena718.0-9.35-1.291198.8675.39961.61
CE Info Systems1633.0-13.15-0.82745.051514.78886.8
25 Feb 2025, 09:30 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies trading at ₹715.65, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹722.20

Happiest Minds Technologies Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies share price is at 715.65 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 676.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

25 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Happiest Minds Technologies has decreased by 1.09%, currently trading at 714.35. Over the past year, the company's shares have experienced a decline of 14.98%, also settling at 714.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.62%
3 Months7.35%
6 Months-10.28%
YTD-1.8%
1 Year-14.98%
25 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1667.95Support 1659.45
Resistance 2672.5Support 2655.5
Resistance 3676.45Support 3650.95
25 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 757.0, 5.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 610.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 769.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3333
    Hold0.000.0011
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
25 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 798 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 413.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 98 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹672.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 724.60 & 662 yesterday to end at 720.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.