Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies saw a positive day on the stock market, with the open price at ₹848.8 and closing at ₹917.05. The high for the day was ₹852.8, and the low was ₹830.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹12,455.41 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1019.4, and the 52-week low was ₹738.05. The BSE volume was 13,266,742 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 5.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹870.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹852.8 & ₹830.2 yesterday to end at ₹917.05. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend