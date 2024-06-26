Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies saw a positive trend on the last day with an open price of ₹848.8 and a close price of ₹917.05. The stock reached a high of ₹852.8 and a low of ₹828.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹12403.14 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1019.4 and the 52-week low at ₹738.05. The BSE volume was 13702942 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Happiest Minds Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|845.6
|Support 1
|822.7
|Resistance 2
|860.7
|Support 2
|814.9
|Resistance 3
|868.5
|Support 3
|799.8
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹884.5, 6.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹870.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹900.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1146.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹852.8 & ₹828.1 yesterday to end at ₹917.05. Technical analysis suggests a reversal of the previous bullish trend