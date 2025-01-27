Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at ₹716.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹716.15. The stock reached a high of ₹717 and a low of ₹705.05. With a market capitalization of ₹10,603.24 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹955 and a low of ₹692.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 25,382 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹804.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹750.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹822.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 155 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹717 & ₹705.05 yesterday to end at ₹708. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend