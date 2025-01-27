Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : Happiest Minds Technologies stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 716.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 708 per share. Investors should monitor Happiest Minds Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Happiest Minds Technologies opened at 716.05 and closed slightly higher at 716.15. The stock reached a high of 717 and a low of 705.05. With a market capitalization of 10,603.24 crore, the company's shares have seen a 52-week high of 955 and a low of 692.90. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 25,382 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 804.0, 13.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 750.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 822.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy3332
    Hold1112
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
27 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies volume yesterday was 180 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 832 k

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 155 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:04 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Happiest Minds Technologies closed at ₹716.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 717 & 705.05 yesterday to end at 708. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.